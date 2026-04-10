Mohammed Kudus Ruled Out Of World Cup With Injury Blow

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup after suffering a serious hamstring setback that will sideline him for an extended period.

The 25-year-old forward has endured a frustrating year with injuries, having been out since January.

Despite making encouraging progress in recent weeks and returning to individual training, fresh scans have confirmed a relapse that is expected to keep him out for at least three months.

This timeline effectively ends any hopes of Kudus featuring at the World Cup, dealing a massive blow to Ghana national football team preparations.

The Black Stars had been counting on the Tottenham Hotspur attacker as one of their key players heading into the tournament.

Ghana have been drawn in a difficult group alongside England, Croatia and Panama, with Kudus expected to play a central role in their attacking setup.

His absence leaves a significant void in the squad, with the team now forced to rethink their approach ahead of the global showpiece.

Kudus’ ability to create chances, score goals and influence games in tight situations has made him one of Ghana’s most important players in recent years.

At club level, the injury is also a setback for Spurs and their new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, who will have to navigate the remainder of the season without one of his key signings.

Ghana’s technical team will now be tasked with finding alternatives as they aim to compete strongly despite the absence of their talisman, with defender Mohammed Salisu also set to miss the World Cup, further compounding the defensive and attacking challenges facing the Black Stars.

-ghanasoccernet.com