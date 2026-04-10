Audit ‘Big Push’ Road Projects – GhIE To Auditor-General

Ing. Ludwig Annang Hesse, GhIE President

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has called on the Auditor-General to undertake an independent and comprehensive technical audit of road projects under the government’s flagship “Big Push” infrastructure programme.

A statement issued by the GhIE on Thursday, April 8, said the request follows rising public concern over procurement practices and project delivery.

“This intervention follows recent investigative reports by ‘The Fourth Estate’, which revealed the extensive use of Single Source Procurement and Restricted Tendering in the award of contracts under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

“These revelations have ignited national debate and raised serious concerns about value for money, transparency, and adherence to established procurement laws and engineering standards,” it stated.

According to GhIE, it considers the scale of investment estimated at GH¢110 billion, with approximately GH¢85 billion already committed to ongoing road projects as too significant to proceed without rigorous and independent scrutiny.

It therefore maintained that such unprecedented public expenditure must be subjected to a credible audit process to safeguard the national interest, ensure that infrastructure delivery meets expected standards, and guarantee that every cedi invested delivers measurable value, efficiency, and tangible benefits to the Ghanaian people.

While acknowledging the directive by President John Dramani Mahama for the Minister for Roads and Highways to respond to the allegations, the Ghana Institution of Engineering emphasised that the gravity of the issues raised requires an independent audit by the Auditor-General to provide objective findings and restore public confidence.

“This request is grounded in Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584), which empowers the Auditor-General to undertake special audits in the public interest and report to Parliament. GhIE considers this mandate critical at this juncture to reinforce accountability and institutional credibility.

“The Institution stresses that the audit must extend beyond procurement to cover the full lifecycle of the projects, including feasibility, engineering design, procurement processes, environmental and social compliance, and implementation, as weaknesses at any stage can significantly affect cost, quality, and long-term sustainability,” parts of the statement read.

GhIE further highlights that Ghana’s legal framework clearly establishes competitive tendering as the default procurement method under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), with alternative methods permitted only under exceptional circumstances, while the Public Investment Management Regulations, 2020 (LI 2411) require proper feasibility assessments and inclusion of projects in an approved Public Investment Plan prior to execution.

The Institution emphasised that adherence to these provisions is essential to ensuring transparency, fairness, and the efficient use of public resources, noting that any deviation risks undermining public trust, weakening accountability, and ultimately compromising value for money in national infrastructure investments.

GhIE further stated that its call is not intended to apportion blame, but to establish clear standards for public project execution, identify systemic gaps, and strengthen infrastructure delivery in Ghana.

“The Institution stands ready to support the Auditor-General with technical expertise to ensure a credible and comprehensive audit process, noting that this call has already attracted significant public interest following its announcement at a recent national induction ceremony for engineers.

“At a time of significant national investment, GhIE urges swift and decisive action to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money in the delivery of these critical projects,” it added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah