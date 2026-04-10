Showboy ‘Depressed’ Over TGMA No Show

Showboy

Ghanaian Rapper, Showboy, has announced plans to ditch his music career to focus on making more babies, building family and investing in the real estate sector, as years of investment in his craft has yielded zero results.

He attributed this unfortunate development to the lack of recognition by the public and the awarding board members of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), organised by Charterhouse Ghana.

In a post on X, Showboy wrote, “I was about to fly to South Africa to go shoot new music videos and I remembered, No matter what I do, Ghanaians never go acknowledge my hard work. So I quit.

“This year focus is to finish my mansion, make some babies, and build a family. Music broke my heart …wasted all my money on music videos, promotion and TGMA no acknowledge my hard work … A depress saaaaa !! Can’t even shout again!!”

Showboy (also known as Showbezzy) is a Ghanaian rapper associated with 2hype Gang, known for singles like “Yenti Gyae,” “Paapa Y3 Guy,” and his 2025 “Tactician” album featuring tracks like “Big Flex”. He has collaborated with artistes including Yaw TOG, Oseikrom Sikanii, and Fancy Gadam, focusing on lifestyle and motivational themes.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke