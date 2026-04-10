3 UDS Students Arrested For Alleged Robbery

Suspects Yakubu Wakaso, Peter Abugri and Azumah Shani

The Northern Regional Police Command, has arrested three students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) for their alleged involvement in robbery.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, at a press briefing in Tamale, indicated that on March 29, 2026, Inspector Joseph Amaponsah, in charge of three (3) men deployed for snap check duty on the Tamale–Bolgatanga Road, together with complainant, Kaba Prosper, a student of UDS, Nyankpala Campus, arrested suspect Yakubu Wakaso and brought him to Savelugu station.

According to him, the complainant reported that on the same day, he went to ease himself in nearby bushes near UDS Nyankpala Campus, and was attacked by three unidentified men armed with a pistol and a knife, who robbed him of his iPhone 17 Pro valued at GH¢21,000 and a Haojue-5 motorcycle valued at GH¢19,000.

He said the complainant further reported to the duty officers that he had tracked his mobile phone and observed it moving towards Kadia community along the Tamale–Bolgatanga Highway. Acting on the information, the officers on duty at the snap check point, stopped an oncoming vehicle heading towards Bolgatanga, and a search conducted on one of the passengers, Yakubu Wakaso, led to the retrieval of an iPhone 17 Pro, which the complainant identified as his stolen phone. The suspect was subsequently arrested and brought to Savelugu station together with the exhibit for investigation.

The Northern Regional Police Commander disclosed that during interrogation, suspect Yakubu Wakaso mentioned one Peter Abugri and Azumah Shani, both students of UDS Nyankpala and Dungu Campuses respectively, as his accomplices, and further led police to the hostel of suspect Peter Abugri, where he was arrested and a search was conducted, leading to the retrieval of one live round of ammunition, ten sachets of Royal Fort 250mg, and one machete.

“Suspect Peter Abugri also informed police that the complainant’s motorbike and the weapon used in the robbery were in the custody of their accomplice, Azumah Shani, at the Dungu Campus. He subsequently led police to the said suspect’s hostel and he was also arrested. A search conducted in his room resulted in the retrieval of one Bruni pistol, a knife, and the complainant’s Haojue-5 motorcycle,” he added.

All three suspects, together with the exhibits, have been handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Tamale, for further investigation, while suspects are being processed for court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale