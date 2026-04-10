Bono Police Invite NPP Communications Officer

Abubakar Yakubu aka Baba Amando

The Bono Police Headquarters has invited the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu aka Baba Amando, to assist in what the officer who called him said “is an investigations into a cyber-related case.”

Baba Amando, a versatile writer, is also vying for the position of Bono Regional Communications Officer of the NPP.

When DAILY GUIDE reached out to him to verify the development, he said, “I returned a missed call which came at about 12:37 p.m. When I returned the call at about 1:30 p.m., a certain officer from the Bono Regional Command who gave his name as Obed picked the call and said I was wanted to assist in a cyber-related investigation, but I told him it was not possible to oblige the invitation immediately. He agreed that I come on Monday, April 13, 2026, as I requested.”

Baba Amando is credited with a number of political articles on social media.

He could be questioned about some of these articles and possibly asked for the sources of his information, which he would likely not divulge.

He will definitely be accompanied by his lawyers on Monday.

An active NPP personality in the Bono Region, he is a known face on radio, even in Accra.

A Daily Guide Report