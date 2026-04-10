Mustapha Hamid Declares Bid For NPP National Vice Chairman

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following growing calls from some party members.

The former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), in a statement announcing his decision, said persistent appeals from some members of the party have motivated him to take the step.

“In the past few days, there have been persistent calls for me to run for office as a National Executive member of our great party. The rank and file have sent out a clarion call to me to place my experience, institutional memory and strategic insight at the disposal of our collective revival. I have listened.

“Therefore, I hereby formally announce my decision to vie for the position of National Vice Chairman when nominations open. My ambition is driven by a desire to serve rather than personal gain. This is not an ambition born of personal interest, but a desire to give back to the party what it has invested in me,” Dr. Hamid stated.

Recounting his long-standing involvement in the party, he noted that his political journey started in 1992 when he became a founding member of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the NPP under the guidance of the late lawyer J.K.B. Spio.

He also recalled being present at Victoria Park in Cape Coast during the symbolic bonfire that marked the transition from the Danquah-Busia Club to the NPP on May 18, 1992.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid also highlighted his extensive experience within the party, including his bid for National Organiser in 2001 and General Secretary in 2005, both of which were unsuccessful.

He also served as the first elected National Youth Organiser, Spokesperson for then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo for a decade, and Deputy National Campaign Manager during the 2020 general election.

“I have been forged in the fire of battle. I have won some and lost some. I have the scars to show, I believe I have enough intellectual firepower to give covering fire to whoever will be elected as chairman,” he noted.

Describing himself as a committed scholar, he expressed confidence in his ability to support the party’s leadership, with a call for unity and renewal within the party as well as help re-strategise, rebuild and reorganize, and “return this party to its rightful place in leadership.”

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah