Delivery Without Labour Pain

The writer

Growing up, we were already aware of labour pains. The grimace our mothers, sisters, friends among others give when they talk about labour pain is scary.

Whenever women get pregnant, the fear of labour pain is always on their mind throughout the period of pregnancy. In our setting, we mostly use the non-medical intervention to manage labour pain and most people believe that “women who go through labour pain are the real mothers” which I strongly disagree. Everyone’s pain threshold is different and should be managed accordingly.

Labour pain is the pain experienced by a pregnant woman as a result of the uterus/womb contracting (that is tightening andrelaxing) during childbirth.

From 37-40 weeks labour is expected to start spontaneously if that doesn’t occur, in most cases the labour is induce after a thorough examination of the mother and fetus.

During labour, the opening of your womb that’s the cervix dilate fully (10cm) during this process the uterus contract and relax which is accompanied with pain. This pain can be managed in two ways: Non-Pharmacological intervention (Natural Means) and Pharmacological intervention (medication).

Speaking to 10 pregnant women prior to labour, eight of them are unaware of epidural nor single shotspinal anesthesia, one was aware through internet search but she has never had experience.

The other person was aware of both intervention through her friend who had epidural intervention during her first delivery in a private hospital.

With the natural means of pain management such as deep breathing exercise, sacral massage, etc. all the ten (10) women were aware of the natural intervention and they attest to it that it doesn’t really eliminate it, the pain is still unbearable.

However, they are unaware of the pharmacological intervention that is the epidural and single shotspinal anesthesia.

Non-pharmacological pain management during labour

This involves a physical and psychological technique to help cope with the pain and not necessarily eliminate or take away the pain. Typically used in our setting includes; Movement and positioning, Deep breathing exercise, Sacral massage and Labour Ball used in some private hospitals.

The Pharmacological Pain Management are Epidural and Single shot spinal anesthesia.

With epidural medication is administered to manage the labour pain – most pregnant women are unaware of this management and I believe with continues education our women will be enlighten and they will patronise it during labour.

This intervention can be given at any stage of labour. However, it is best to administer the medication when the woman is in active phase of labour that is when the cervix has dilated to about 4-5cm.

How It Works

A specific catheter is inserted into the epidural space or lower part of your back and medication (local anesthesia) are given through it. And its takes about 15mins for the medication to work.

What To Expect

When the anesthesia is given, it creates a band of numbness from your belly button to your upper legs. You remain awake throughout the labor.

When the drug start to work, you become calm and relaxed, no screaming, no cryingetc the energy is rather reserved for the 2nd stage where you are asked to push the baby out.

This medication does not take the ability to feel the pressure during the second stage; the pressure still enables you to push your baby out when you are fully dilated.

The medication work throughout the labour, it can be increased or decrease per the progress of the labour after assessment of both mother and baby is done.

Single Shot Spinal anesthesia.

This is a spinal block which involve giving of the medication at the lower back. The medication is injected into the spinal fluid to numb the lower half of the body. This brings good relief from the pain and starts working quickly

Unlike the epidural which can be given throughout the labour, single shotspinal anesthesia is usually given once, and it works for three hours. It usually given as and when needed and may or may not be repeated depending on assessment of the foetus and the mother.

Usually, when the mother has dilated to about 8cm the dose won’t be given or repeated and if the foetal heart rate is comprised the dose won’t be repeated.

This is the point where I encourage pregnant women to have a discussion with the healthcare provider about their mode of delivery. In situation where nothing indicates that the woman needs a cesarean section (C/S) then the discussion on pain management during antenatal is very necessary.

There are some pregnancies that right from the word go we know the mode of the delivery is C/S. Example, two previous C/S however, pregnancies that has chance of spontaneous labour, client should be given the chance to choose the pharmacological pain management available after thorough assessment is done.

No “special award” is given to women who suffer during labour even though they can afford these pain management.

The successful outcome of every pregnancy receives “CONGRATULATION” irrespective of the mode of delivery, the pain the woman goes through etc, why then should we suffer if we can actually receive some form of relief during the period.

On the other side, labour pain has psychological effect on some men as they are unable to have the number of kids, they intend to have because of the pain their spouse go through during labour.

In conclusion, I have personally cared for women who received both epidural and single shot spinal anesthesia, trust me they had pain free labour, dilated fast and delivered successfully.

Not to end there, I personally had VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Section).

During the labour, I requested for single shot spinal anesthesia because the pain was unbearable when I got to 4cm. The pain I went through before the 4cm… hmmm, after receiving the medication, I was relaxed and within 3 hours before the medication wears off, I was fully dilated to push the baby out. The push was successful and I had my baby.

This should be a topic for discussion right from antenatal, if possible, it should be included to our procedures during labour especially in the government sector.

To all pregnant women, if you fall into the category of vaginal birth don’t hesitate to discuss pain management with your healthcare provider.

By Racheal Hesse Matey