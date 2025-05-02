GH¢300m Allocated For National Apprenticeship Programme

President John Dramani Mahama at the programme’s launch

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that an amount of GH¢300 million has been allocated in the 2025 national budget to fund the National Apprenticeship Programme.

“Full funding of this programme has been made with an allocation of GH¢300 million in the 2025 budget by the Minister of Finance,” he stated.

According to him, the programme is a testament to the NDC government’s commitment to invest in one of the most critical areas of national development — the youth.

“This launch is contained in the NDC’s 2024 manifesto to equip young people with relevant, marketable skills that meet the demands of the job market,” he added.

President Mahama explained that the National Apprenticeship Programme aims to provide structured, high-quality vocational training to over 500,000 young people.

The programme will commence with an initial cohort of 10,000 apprentices nationwide, he said.

Training will be delivered in various sectors including agriculture, fish farming, poultry, beekeeping, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, electrical works, pottery, weaving, leatherwork, hairdressing, dressmaking, makeup artistry, welding, furniture making, solar technology, event management, eco-tourism, auto mechanics, software development, data analysis, and graphic design, among others.

He disclosed that each apprentice will receive a stipend, a starter toolkit, and a certificate upon completion of the programme.

“The National Apprenticeship Programme is designed to be inclusive, with at least 45% of trainees being women, and at least 5% being persons with disabilities. Special attention will also be given to marginalized and vulnerable persons across the country,” he emphasised.

Addressing participants at the launch held at the UDS campus in Tamale, President Mahama noted that Ghana faces a growing youth population with limited access to employable skills.

“Ghana is blessed with a vibrant youth population, but the youth are still battling with unemployment,” he said.

Citing recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, he indicated that youth unemployment currently stands at 12.6% for individuals aged 15–35, with an alarming 29% of young people neither in education, employment, nor training.

“These figures are not just statistics; they represent real lives – the lives of our children,” he said.

President Mahama reaffirmed the NDC’s pledge, as stated in its 2024 manifesto, to create one million jobs for young people, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and vocational skills.

“The National Apprenticeship Programme is a step in the right direction towards fulfilling that promise,” he said.

He encouraged the youth, regardless of educational background, to take advantage of the initiative and acquire practical skills for a sustainable future.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale