GH¢5m KATH Hostel Completes In June

TRADERS AT Atebubu main market in Bono East Region have appealed to government for toilet facilities.

The women said because of the lack of washrooms, they resort to the use of black polythene bags and empty Milo tins anytime they want to attend to nature’s call.

According to them, they pay market tolls to the Atebubu Municipal Assembly and yet the assembly has not been able to construct a new place of convenience at the market.

“The Municipal Assembly always takes taxes from us but has failed to do the needful,” one of them bemoaned.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE, the traders said,

“Our main problem facing us in this market is the lack of toilet facility, we don’t have toilet, we don’t have a place to urinate.”

The traders have appealed to the government, through the Middle Belt Development Authority, to intervene to ease their problem.

Municipal Environmental Health Officer at Atebubu Assembly, Wayo Osaman Zakaria, responding, described the situation as disgraceful.

He explained that the old toilet facility was closed down because members of the community around the market complained of faecal matter dripping into their drinking water, as the sceptic tank of the toilet had developed cracks, forcing them to close it down.

He, however, assured that the assembly was planning to do manual dislodgement and see if the septic tank could be relocated to serve them better.

