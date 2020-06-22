Ghana Apologies To Nigeria Over Building Demolition

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ghanaian government has apologised to the Nigeria High Commission to Ghana for the unlawful demolition of a storey building on its premises.

The building, said to be at the centre of a land litigation was demolished last weekend without a formal notice to the occupants.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey visited the scene of the incident today and said, “we are sorry this has happened.”

Madam Botchwey stressed that the incident was “not a government-sanctioned activity” and that “our government respects the rule of law.”

She said a link between the demolition and the Osu Stool, would be investigated in a transparent manner.

“We will ensure that whatever the outcome is, we will not hide it from the people of Ghana or the people of Nigeria. It will be laid bare,” she said.

The Minister retorted that even if it is a disputed land, the government expected that “the persons [must] go to court because that is the normal way of dealing with such matters in this country.”

“But for this to happen, it’s so unfortunate. We haven’t seen any court order…this is most unaccaptable and we condemn this action,” she added.

Ms Ayorkor Botchwey also assured the commission will receive the protection given to diplomatic entities.

“The relations between our two countries are too strong even if there there is any kind of dispute, for it to end in something like this. This shouldn’t happen between Ghana and Nigeria.”

The Nigeria High Commission’s Charge D’ Affairs, Esther Arewa, described the situation as “traumatic”.

She was however hopeful that the investigation would bring an amicable solution to the dispute which led to the demolition.

“We look forward to the Ghanaians government apprehending the culprit behind this and bringing him to book and also that within the shortest time frame, this building is put back up and the premises prepared.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri