Ghana Automotive Summit To Promote Locally Assembled Vehicles

Oppong Peprah exchanging pleasantries with industry leaders at the launch

The Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana has officially launched the second edition of the Ghana Automotive Summit 2025.

The summit which is themed, “The Future of the Automotive Industry,” is aimed at showcasing locally assembled vehicles and fostering policy dialogue to accelerate growth in the automotive sector.

It also seeks to serve as a platform to deepen industry collaboration, raise awareness about the quality of locally manufactured vehicles, and stimulate demand among Ghanaian consumers.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra, President of the Association, Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, highlighted the economic and developmental benefits of supporting made-in-Ghana vehicles.

“There’s going to be exhibitions of vehicles that we’ve been assembling in Ghana to showcase the good work that we are doing — to let the public know that the vehicles produced locally are no different from what we look up to abroad,” he stated.

He emphasised the advantages of purchasing locally assembled vehicles, noting, “You save a lot of time, you save a lot of money when you buy locally. You also contribute to the growth of Ghana. That’s why we say: Drive Local, Drive Made-in-Ghana.”

Mr. Peprah also pointed out the crucial role of vehicle asset financing in increasing ownership levels, asserting that accessible and affordable financing solutions are essential for expanding the consumer base for locally assembled cars.

The Ghana Automotive Summit 2025 is scheduled for June 3, 2024, at the Grand Arena in Accra. The event will feature exhibitions from leading automotive brands including Toyota, Nissan, and Volkswagen, and is open to the public, automobile enthusiasts, policy stakeholders, and industry professionals.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke