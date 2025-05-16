Armed Robber Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Dominic Afriyie

A Kumasi High Court has sentenced Dominic Afriyie, 36, also known as GH, to life imprisonment for murder and 120 years with hard labor for two counts of robbery.

The sentencing follows his conviction for an armed attack that led to the death of 43-year-old pharmacist and building contractor, Michael Dela Agbo Klu, at his residence in Atasemanso, Kumasi, in November 2021.

In a related development, the Police Intelligence Directorate in the Ashanti Region has apprehended Michael Owusu Ansah, alias Baby Last, aged 32, in connection with a series of robbery incidents in the Denchemuoso District.

The suspect had been on the police wanted list since 2016 for robbery and murder of a police officer. Further investigations led to the identification and arrest of four accomplices: Emmanuel Owusu, Maxwell Gyimah, Sudais Oxford Ntiamoah, and Rhano Okyere.

All five suspects were arraigned before the Atasomanso Circuit Court and remanded into police custody.

They are scheduled to reappear on June 4, 2025. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect and recover the weapons used in the robberies.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke