GHS Confirms Two Cases of Mpox in Accra

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed two cases of Mpox in the Accra Metropolitan Area of the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement released by the Ag. Director General of GHS, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the GHS said it is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Health to implement the necessary public health measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The statement noted, “Ghana’s public health system remains vigilant, and established protocols for the detection, management, and control of infectious diseases are being rigorously followed.”

Following the confirmation of these cases, GHS has initiated contact tracing efforts to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the confirmed cases. These contacts will be monitored for symptoms and provided with appropriate care and guidance.

Additionally, GHS is enhancing surveillance in health facilities and communities to ensure that any further suspected cases are identified and investigated promptly.

The Ministry of Health and GHS are also ramping up public awareness campaigns to educate the public about Mpox, including its symptoms, modes of transmission, and preventive measures.

The public is urged to practice good hand hygiene, avoid close contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms such as rash, and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility immediately.

“The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, is committed to protecting the health and well-being of all citizens and residents. We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak,” the statement added.

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. Common symptoms include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

