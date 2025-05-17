Highlife Legend Dada KD Dies After He Was Found Struggling To Speak

Ghanaian highlife icon, Dada KD has passed away following a sudden medical emergency that left him struggling to speak.

The celebrated musician reportedly died at the Gbawe Government Hospital in Accra on Friday, May 16.

According to close sources, Dada KD appeared in good health recently, with no signs of illness.

However, tragedy struck early Friday when his manager discovered him at home in distress and unable to speak. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked to stabilize him, but he sadly passed away a few hours later.

Known in real life as Dada Kwaku Duah, Dada KD was a beloved figure in Ghana’s music industry.

With a career spanning several decades, he earned a loyal following for his timeless love ballads and soulful vocals. His most popular songs, including Odo Mu Anigye, Somgye, and Ebeboawo, remain staples of Ghanaian highlife music.

In 2004, he was honoured with the Best Male Vocal Artist award at the Ghana Music Awards UK, a testament to his talent and enduring influence.

Over the years, Dada KD continued to perform and record, maintaining a revered presence in the Ghanaian music scene.

News of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans, many of whom have taken to social media to express their grief and share fond memories of the artist.

Tributes have been pouring in from fellow musicians, industry stakeholders, and admirers, mourning the loss of what many describe as one of Ghana’s most cherished musical voices.

May his soul rest in peace.

By Francis Addo