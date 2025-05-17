National Business League USA Appoints Author Ralph As International Amabassador

Renowned Ghanaian author Raphaelle Antwi, known widely as Author Ralph, has been appointed as a diplomatic corps representative of the National Business League of America. This distinguished volunteer appointment recognizes his visionary leadership in global commerce aligning with the NBL’s mission.

Author Ralph’s appointment comes with a three-fold responsibility of leading diplomatic initiatives to forge alliances, amplifying global participation, and advancing unilateral, bi-lateral, and tri-lateral trade; serving as an eminent ambassador, building partnerships with government officials, sponsors, and industry leaders; and championing the Global Buyer-Supplier Summit, advocating trade policies to unlock BBE opportunities across the diaspora.

The National Alliance for Black Business (NABB) under the National Business League and The World Conference of Mayors, Inc. will host the 125th Quasquicentennial National Business League Conference from August 17-23, 2025, in Tuskegee, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia. Five thousand businessmen and women across the globe are expected to attend.

The National Business League, founded by Booker T. Washington is a trade group dedicated to empowering Black businesses and entrepreneurs in the United States.