Ghana, Bahamas Sign Visa Waiver Agreement For Passport Holders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has received a note from the Embassy of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, notifying the Ghana Immigration Service of a Visa Waiver Agreement between Ghana and the Bahamas.

This agreement specifically applies to holders of Diplomatic, Service, and Ordinary Passports.

The purpose of this agreement, as outlined in the note, is to address the challenges and inconveniences encountered by uninformed travelers between Ghana and the Bahamas. By waiving the visa requirement, both countries aim to facilitate smoother travel experiences for their citizens.

This agreement has prompted the Government of the Bahamas to inform relevant Ghanaian aviation authorities, airline companies, and services about the treaty. The Ghana Immigration Service has also received a copy of the Visa Waiver Agreement between the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

In light of this development, all OICs (Officers In Charge) of entry and relevant sections must take note of the information provided and act accordingly.

The Immigration Service emphasizes the importance of compliance with the new agreement to ensure a seamless travel experience for passport holders.

It is expected that this Visa Waiver Agreement will foster stronger relations and enhance diplomatic ties between Ghana and the Bahamas. With this progressive step, individuals traveling for diplomatic or personal reasons will benefit from easier access between the two nations.

The Ghana Immigration Service urges all departments to be duly informed and compliant with this new agreement, as it goes into effect immediately.

Travelers holding Diplomatic, Service, and Ordinary Passports are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of the visa waiver to ensure a hassle-free journey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, along with the Ghana Immigration Service, expresses its appreciation for the cooperation of all departments in implementing this visa waiver and promoting seamless travel experiences for Ghanaian citizens.

