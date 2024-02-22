Finance Ministry Releases Funds To Expedite Completion Of Kumasi International Airport, KATH MBU

The Ministry of Finance has taken swift action to accelerate the construction of the Kumasi International Airport by releasing €7 million out of the remaining €9 million needed for the project.

This move comes after funding constraints caused delays in the expansion of the airport, which was originally scheduled for completion in June 2023.

The newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, recently visited the airport facility and emphasized the urgency of completing the project. With 90 percent of the work already completed, the focus now lies on finalizing the runway extension and control tower.

Furthermore, plans are in place to demolish the old terminal and bring the airport up to international standards.

Dr. Amin Adam expressed confidence in the contractors’ ability to deliver on time and urged them to meet the two-month deadline for project completion.

He announced that the outstanding €2 million would be disbursed within a week to ensure uninterrupted progress.

Jorge Tavares de Almeida, the Project Director at Contracta Construction, provided insights into the remaining tasks, stating that approximately three more months would be needed to finalize the project.

In addition to the Kumasi International Airport, Dr. Amin Adam also addressed the stalled Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mother and Child Health project, which has been at 35 percent completion since January 2023.

The Finance Minister disclosed that €14 million had been released to facilitate the resumption of work following directives from the President to prioritize the completion of critical government projects.

Expressing concern over rising maternal mortality rates due to inadequate facilities, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, emphasized the significance of completing the maternity block to enhance the quality of care provided.

With these efforts to expedite the completion of both the Kumasi International Airport and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mother and Child Health project, the government aims to ensure the timely delivery of crucial infrastructure projects that benefit both the economy and the well-being of the people.

By Vincent Kubi