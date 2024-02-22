Afua Asantewaa Lands Ike City Hotel Ambassadorial Deal

Accomplished Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, has added another feather to her cap by securing a brand ambassadorial deal with Ike City Hotel in Community 25. This comes as the second ambassadorial deal for Asantewaa in just five days.

The brand ambassador agreement between Ike City Hotel, a modern hospitality facility located in Dawhenya, and Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, known as “Singathon” Ambassador, was officially made effective on February 21, 2024. As part of the agreement, Asantewaa is expected to represent and promote the hotel through various traditional and electronic media platforms, including social media.

The agreement takes effect on February 22, 2024, and will continue until February 202… These terms ensure a long-term partnership between the brand ambassador and the hotel.

Mr. Isaac Ofori Amoako, the President of Ike City Hotel, expressed his delight in having Afua Asantewaa join as their brand ambassador. He stated that her determination, resilience, and sophisticated taste align perfectly with the vision of the hotel. The president of the hotel is keen on changing the narrative in the hospitality industry, and he believes that Asantewaa’s involvement will contribute to this goal.

In her acceptance speech, Asantewaa expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to use her various platforms to elevate the hotel’s brand to new heights. She confidently declared that the hotel, although a new establishment, will rank among the best not only in Africa but globally. Asantewaa looks forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership with Ike City Hotel.

Ike City Hotel, which falls under the umbrella of the Ike City Group, is a luxurious facility boasting 54 bedrooms. Additionally, the hotel features a rooftop sky bar, a barber shop, a salon, a full gym, a spa, and four conference rooms, the largest of which can hold up to 400 individuals. The hotel prides itself on its 24-hour security, ample parking space, and other top-notch amenities.

The official launch of Ike City Hotel is scheduled for May 25, where the public will have the opportunity to experience the luxury and grandeur of the facility. As the brand ambassador, Afua Asantewaa will play a significant role in promoting and publicizing the hotel in the lead-up to this highly-anticipated event.