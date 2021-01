The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded some 658 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

In its current case management update, the GHS said active Covid19 cases in Ghana have risen to 2,413.

Additionally, three new deaths linked to the virus have been recorded, pushing the country’s total fatalities to 361.

Total confirmed cases in Ghana, according to the GHS, stands at 59,480.

Clinical recoveries from the pandemic now stands at 56, 706, the GHS reported.

By Melvin Tarlue