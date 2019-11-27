Ghana Develops Faster Under NPP- Asenso

Francis Asenso-Boakye

A DEPUTY Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has insisted that the country experiences rapid growth anytime the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in office.

In this regard, he has entreated Ghanaians, especially those with voting rights, to vote massively for the NPP in 2020 so that the country will remain on the path towards prosperity.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye addressing the members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP over the weekend said the NPP has an enviable record of always fulfilling its campaign promises.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has succeeded in fixing the fundamentals of the economy and Ghana was preparing for a smooth economic take-off.

“All the indicators are pointing to a positive direction and with the support of Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo will lead the country to prosperity,” the Deputy Chief of Staff stated.

Besides, he said the country witnessed massive transformation under President Kufuor before Ghanaians misjudged and returned the NDC to power only to rock the boat of progress through mismanagement.

“Under President Kufuor, the economy grew from a low income to a middle income economy; there was repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, the introduction of the NHIS and other pro-poor policies. Similarly, President Akufo-Addo’s government has since 2017 initiated a number of positive programmes in fulfilment of its campaign promises during the 2016 elections,” he emphasized.

“The introduction of the Free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs and One-District One-Factory (1D1F) are some of the president’s positive policies to help alleviate poverty,” he noted.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is a former TESCON leader, justified government’s decision to use national resources to implement the Free SHS policy to help develop Ghana’s human resource base.

He, therefore, urged the TESCON members to uphold the principles of sacrifice, service and patriotism in their quest to take up leadership positions in future and contribute to national development.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi