Ghana Didn’t Pay A Dime For National Flag Lighting On Burj Khalifa– GIPC

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) says Ghana is not making payments for having its national flag lighted on the Burj Khalifa, as part of the ongoing 2020 EXPO in Dubai.

According to GIPC, the lighting of the flag was done free.

GIPC has therefore asked the public to disregard reports suggesting that Ghana made some payments running in the range of over $60,000.

In a statement, the GIPC clarified that it was done “for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour Ghana and President Akufo-Addo.”

There were unconfirmed social media reports that Ghana paid $68,000 for a three-minute advertisement on the Burj Khalifa building, which happens to be one of the tallest and most iconic buildings in the world.

Following widespread reaction from the public, GIPC says this is untrue.

“The GIPC has noticed false publications alleging payments regarding the Ghana flag lighting on the Burj Khalifa on 8th March 2022 on various social media platforms”, it said.

It explained that there was no financial commitment made to Emaar Properties, owners of the facility.

“We entreat the public to disregard the allegations”, the GIPC statement indicated.

By Vincent Kubi