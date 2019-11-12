Ghana Embassy In Italy On Outreach Programme

The ambassador (3rd right) interacting with some Ghanaian residents in Italy

The Ghanaian Embassy in Italy is embarking on a massive outreach programme.

The programme dubbed: ‘Door-to-Door Service’ aims at providing consular services or assistance to Ghanaians across Italy, thereby saving them the time and cost of travelling to Rome.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Eudora Quartey Koranteng, with Jonathan Magnusen , Minister /Consular Affairs and the staff from the Consular Section of the Ghana Embassy, visited Reggio Emilia in Italy to continue with the outreach programme.

Through the programme, Ghanaian nationals in Italy are afforded the opportunity to share their experiences and challenges with the ambassador.

Besides, it enables the ambassador to brief them on developments at home in Ghana.

As part of activities for the outreach programme, the ambassador also held interactions with the Chamber of Commerce and city officials, including the mayor and prefect in Reggio Emilia.

The interactions were aimed at improving existing trade relations between Reggio Emilia and Ghana.

In 2018, trade from Reggio Emilia to Ghana was €5.5 million, representing 2/3 per cent of Reggio Emilia’s total trade.

BY Melvin Tarlue