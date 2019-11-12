All Set For Viva Cristo Rey 2019

Ceccy Twum

Ghana’s seasoned gospel music icons such as Ceccy Twum, Eugene Zuta, Minister Mateo, Kings Praise Singers, among others, are billed to perform at the fifth edition of Viva Cristo Rey Concert 2019 at the Christ The King Anglican Church (CKAC), Sakumono, Accra, this Sunday.

The annual gospel show, which was instituted five years ago, has witnessed great performances from the likes of Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Joe Mettle, KODA, among many others.

It is expected to draw worshippers from far and near to proclaim the infinite goodness of Jesus Christ through music.

The year’s concert, which is slated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 5:00pm on the theme: ‘Viva Cristo Rey 5.0 – A night With The King’, is inspired by Revelations 19:16.

It promises to be a spirit-filled and divine atmosphere of soul-lifting praise and worship interspersed with prayer.

Ceccy Twum and Eugene Zuta, who are known for their rather profound worship and praise songs, would headline this year’s show and are set perform alongside Minister Mateo, Kings Praise Singers and many other anointed ministers.

Award-winning TV morning show host and host of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Johnnie Hughs, is expected to host this year’s show.

Mr. George Abban, Chairman, Organising Committee, Viva Cristo Rey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said, “This year’s event, like previous ones, will not just be a musical concert but an experience that will make patrons feel the presence of God with breathtaking songs that elevate their spirit.”

Rev. Father Roland Kpoanu, Parish Priest of Christ the King Anglican Church, who spoke at the lunch of the fifth edition of the concert, called on all and sundry in and around Tema to endeavour to attend this year’s concert.

According to him, Viva Cristo Rey is an evangelism drive by the parish to uphold and proclaim the teachings of Christ through gospel music.