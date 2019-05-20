Ghana Excels At Tea & Coffee Expo In China

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto proposing a toast to the Chinese Minister

Ghana excelled at the just-ended International Tea and Coffee Expo held in Hangzhou in China.

The 20-member delegation that promoted Ghanaian chocolate and other cocoa products in China was led by Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who is the brain behind the country’s special initiative, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

The delegation also included a strong contingent from Cocoa Processing Company, COCOBOD, private cocoa processor Plotte Limited from Takoradi, representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture and Trade, among others.

“Ghana was invited by the Chinese Government as special guest country,” a member of the delegation told BUSINESS GUIDE, adding that Ghana’s exhibition stand was over patronized.

“The organisers of the Expo confirmed the Ghana stand was by far the most popular.”

“The Ghana stand became the toast of the Expo with hundreds of Chinese visitors streaming through to taste our cocoa products. On the day set aside to honour Ghana, our stand was visited by the Chinese Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu and later by his vice Dr Qu Dongyu,” the delegation member said.

He continued that “the huge crowd was entertained by a Ghanaian dancing troupe accompanied by traditional music, much to the appreciation and amusement of the ministers and the teeming visitors. The expo ended yesterday.