Ghana Face Angola, Niger… In AFCON Qualifiers

The dates for Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and venues against Angola and Niger have been confirmed.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in September.

The Black Stars will host the Sable Antelopes on Thursday, September 5, 2024, before traveling to Niger for their second Group F game on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Otto Addo’s men are unbeaten in their last two competitive games following impressive wins over Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game against Angola is scheduled for 16:00Hrs Kick Off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Ghana are in Group F alongside Sudan, Angola and Niger.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Otto Addo’s men are in search of a ticket to the biggest football tournament on African soil having previously won the title in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982.