Bawumia Takes Campaign To Nsawam, Ayensuano, Suhum Constituencies On Friday

In a strategic move to connect with the grassroots, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to embark on the second phase of his community engagement tour in the Eastern Region from August 9 to 11, 2024.

The three-day tour will take Dr. Bawumia to three key constituencies in the region, where he will engage with stakeholders, party members, and residents.

On the first day, Dr Bawumia will visit the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, led by the area’s Parliamentary Candidate and incumbent MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

This constituency is crucial for the NPP, and Dr Bawumia’s visit is expected to galvanize support for the party.

Next, Dr Bawumia will head to the Ayensuano constituency, where he will tour parts of the area with the parliamentary candidate, Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

The constituency was the traditional seat of the NPP until the NDC snatched it in the 2020 general elections and Dr Bawumia’s engagement with the residents is aimed at winning the seat back for the NPP.

The final leg of the tour will take him to the Suhum Constituency, where Dr Bawumia will tour the area with the parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa.

Suhum is a critical constituency for the NPP, and Dr Bawumia’s visit is expected to solidify the party’s support base.

The Eastern Region is a key battleground for the 2024 presidential election, with 33 Constituencies at stake with the NPP having 26 Parliamentary seats.

Dr Bawumia, last week, visited the Akropong, Upper Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, Okere, Akuapem South, Yilo Krobo, and Lower Manya Krobo constituencies, respectively.

Dr Bawumia’s community engagement tour is a strategic move to connect with the region’s residents, understand their concerns, and showcase the NPP’s achievements and plans for the region.

Through this tour, Dr. Bawumia aims to build a strong grassroots network, mobilize support for the NPP, and demonstrate his commitment to the region’s development.

