Abuakwa North MP Honoured With Doctorate Degree

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North and former Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo has been honored with an honorary doctorate degree from Elohim Theological College & Seminary.

The institution is accredited under the World-wide Ecumenical Accreditation Network.

During the awards ceremony, Dr. Julius K. Baffour, the President of the seminary, addressed the congregation, highlighting the criteria for Honourable Twum-Ampofo’s selection.

He praised her substantial contributions to infrastructural and human development within her constituency of Abuakwa North, noting that she has made the most visits to her constituency among all Members of Parliament.

In addition to her achievements as an MP, Ms Twum-Ampofo was recognized for her significant impact on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana.

Her dedication and efforts as the Deputy Education Minister in charge of TVET have notably advanced the sector, leading to improved access and quality of technical and vocational education in the country.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Twum-Ampofo expressed heartfelt gratitude to Elohim Theological College & Seminary for the recognition.

She expressed surprise that the seminary had been monitoring her efforts to fulfil her commitments to her constituents.

She emphasized that the honorary doctorate degree is not just a reward but a motivation to continue her dedication to her community and humanity at large.

The honorary doctorate degree is a testament to Honourable Twum-Ampofo’s tireless efforts to serve her constituents and contribute to the development of Ghana. Her commitment to education, particularly TVET, has had a lasting impact on the lives of many young people in Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe