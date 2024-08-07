Asogli State Council Runs From Curses On Govt Officials

The Asogli State Council has dissociated itself from a recent act of curse placed on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and government officials by an unrecognized group of individuals.

This follows a group claiming to represent the Asogli State, who was seen in a video slaughtering a sheep and pouring libations to curse the Vice Chancellor and staff of UHAS and government officials.

Reacting to the development, the Asogli State Council, in a statement, explained that they had no knowledge of this act and were not consulted or involved in any way.

In essence, the Asogli State Council has distanced itself from the recent act of curse and has warned against any future exploitation of its name for personal interests.

The council emphasized that it is unacceptable for individuals or groups to exploit the esteemed name of the Asogli State to pursue personal interests.

The statement further clarified that none of the traditionally recognized and mandated individuals were involved in the act, and the council views this as a serious breach of custom and tradition.

The Asogli State Council further issued a stern warning to all individuals and groups to cease using the name of the Asogli State to further their agendas, and any such acts will be met with strict disciplinary measures.

“The council reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development, and urged all citizens and stakeholders to join them in these efforts. They also called for refraining from actions that could potentially undermine the integrity and cohesion of the community,” the statement stressed.

Below is the full statement:

-BY Daniel Bampoe