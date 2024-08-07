Abena Osei-Asare Gives Asamang Tamfoe Astroturf

Minister for State at the Ministry of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare has initiated the construction of an astroturf facility in Asamang Tamfoe in her constituency.

The project, located near the Community School, aims to discover and nurture football talents and other sporting disciplines in the area.

Expected to be completed in a few months, the astroturf will be the first of its kind in the area.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, Ms Osei-Asare urged residents to have faith in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its commitment to developing Ghana.

The Minister highlighted Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to continue and complete the good policies initiated by the Akufo-Addo government, including the Free SHS program and various infrastructural projects.

She emphasised the NPP’s proven track record and vision to transform Ghana.

Abena Osei-Asare further praised Dr Bawumia’s achievements as Vice President, including the digitalization of the country, the introduction of a medical drone delivery system, and the digitization of the National Health Insurance Authority’s operations.

She assured that Dr. Bawumia’s vision would bring transformation to Ghana if elected.

She appealed to constituents to vote massively for her and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming general elections to enable the party to continue improving Ghana’s development agenda.

The MP also commended the contractor for their commitment and enthusiasm, noting that the astroturf would boost economic activities, identify talents, and make players competitive internationally.

A Chief from the area praised Abena Osei-Asare for her continued good works and appealed to residents to vote for her on December 7.

The Project Contractor assured of delivering quality work featuring floodlights, fencing, dressing rooms, and a technical team corner, all meeting international standards.

The ceremony was attended by chiefs, opinion leaders, youth groups among others.

-BY Daniel Bampoe