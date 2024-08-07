Gov’t Pushes Electrochem To Employ Local People

The Akufo-Addo-led government has reiterated its commitment to supporting Electrochem Ghana Limited in its salt harvesting operations at the Songhor Lagoon in Ada, Greater Accra Region.

This pledge was made during a working visit by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, on August 7, 2024.

The visit aimed at assessing the company’s operations and ensure a mutually beneficial relationship between Electrochem and the local community.

Mireku Duker and his delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the salt mining process and were impressed by the local content representation in the company.

Electrochem Ghana Limited has so far created over 1,800 direct jobs in the area, with an investment of $80 million.

The company is expected to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange, allowing Ghanaians to take shares.

The Deputy Minister commended the company for its visionary project, which has shed positive light on the people of Ada and generated significant revenue for the MIIF.

The Deputy Minister further emphasized the importance of a collaborative relationship between mining companies and local communities.

He encouraged Electrochem to build a trust fund for the communities to enjoy direct benefits from the revenue generated.

The Group CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Kwaku Ampromfi, thanked Mireku Duker for his support and assured him that the company will continue to expand and deliver on its CSR commitments.

Nene Agudey, Vice President of the Ada Traditional Council, expressed gratitude for Electrochem’s arrival, which has answered the community’s prayers for effective resource harnessing.

