IEA Holds Presidential Debates In October

Ahead of the upcoming 7th December general elections, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has announced its plans to host presidential and vice-presidential debates in October 2024.

This move comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticized the IEA for lack of engagement in preparing for ‘showdown’.

However, the IEA has since initiated discussions with various political parties to ensure their participation in the debates.

According to Justice Sophia Akuffo, a distinguished fellow of the IEA, the debates aim to provide voters with a clearer understanding of each candidate’s policies and offer a platform for candidates to be evaluated.

The IEA plans to hold the encounters in September, followed by the debates in October and November.

The precise dates, times, and venues will be announced after consulting with candidates and their political parties.

The announcement comes as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has repeatedly called on the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to a debate on the economy and other issues of national interest.

However, the NDC has rejected these calls, stating that Dr Bawumia is attempting to revive his “dead political career” with the debate.

The IEA’s initiative is seen as a crucial step in promoting transparency and accountability in the electoral process, allowing voters to make informed decisions at the polls, as the debates will provide a platform for candidates to articulate their policies and vision for the country, enabling voters to evaluate their suitability for office.

-BY Daniel Bampoe