GRA Grants Amnesty To Uncustomed Vehicle Users

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a 2-month amnesty period for users of uncustomed vehicles, effective from August 1 to September 30, 2024.

This opportunity allows individuals to regularize the documentation of their vehicles without facing penalties.

According to GRA in a statement, the amnesty waives all penalties for uncustomed vehicles, as users are encouraged to take advantage of this window to regularize their vehicle documentation.

The GRA noted that, after October 1, 2024, the Customs Division will conduct nationwide inspections and impound uncustomed vehicles.

However, the GRA also indicated that any vehicle user who needs assistance should visit the nearest Customs Division office or the GRA Head Office, located off Starlets’ 91 Road, near Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries.

-BY Daniel Bampoe