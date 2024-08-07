Mahama Defends Russia Mercenaries In Burkina Faso

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized President Akufo-Addo for allegedly damaging Ghana’s relationship with Burkina Faso, leading to diplomatic tension between the two countries.

According to the former President, President Akufo-Addo’s comments about Burkina Faso hiring Russian mercenaries and offering a mine as payment, which led to Burkina Faso summoning Ghana’s Ambassador for explanations.

The former President Mahama argued that the government should have engaged in diplomatic exchanges with Burkina Faso to address security concerns rather than making public statements.

The NDC flagbearer said this on Wednesday during media interactions in the Upper East Region, as part of his campaign tour of the region.

He further expressed concern about the current state of relations with Burkina Faso, stating that the Akufo-Addo government had created tension by “gossiping” about their neighbour.

The former President claimed that a future NDC government would work to resolve the strained relationship and improve cooperation, particularly in addressing terror threats from the Sahel region.

He emphasized the need for strengthened borders, increased surveillance, and enhanced security measures to prevent potential spillovers from regional conflicts, and also urged the government to resolve the Bawku crisis promptly as part of these efforts.

In response to the diplomatic tension, a high-level delegation from Ghana, led by National Security Minister Kan-Dapaah, visited Burkina Faso to settle the issue.

The two countries have since reaffirmed their commitment to working together to fight terrorism in the West Africa Region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe