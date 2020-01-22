Ghana Face SA In WC Group G

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana will battle old foes South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the Qatar 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This follows the draw for the African qualifiers held in Cairo, Egypt a while ago.

Ghana defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa both at home and away when she qualified for her maiden World Cup in 2006 in Germany, but may find the South Africans a difficult side to beat this time around in Group G.

They have already met in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast in which the Black Stars won 2 – 0.

The national team was seeded alongside Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Mali and Congo Democratic Republic in Pot 1.

Per the new format, Ghana would have topped her group in order to stand a chance of playing in the 3rd and final round which is a knockout stage.

The winners of the respective knockout matches will qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana missed the last World Cup held in Russia in 2018 and hope to return to the biggest football mundial in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Cameroon and Ivory Coast will slug it out in what will be a group of death.

–Classfm