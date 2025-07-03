TaMA Embarks On Decongestion Exercise

Adam Abubakari Takoro interacting with traders in Tamale during the decongestion exercise

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), has embarked on a decongestion exercise in the Tamale metropolis in the Northern Region.

The decongestion exercise took place in the central business district around the Tamale Interchange, where traders use as marketplace, as well as the Aboabo Main Street.

The Tamale Metro Assembly task force, accompanied by security personnel, seized the belongings of the traders and transported them to the assembly premises.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Adam Abubakari Takoro, in an interview with journalists, stated that the task force will continue to monitor hawkers and traders daily to ensure they do not return to the streets.

He noted that any trader or hawker found conducting business on the streets will be apprehended and prosecuted.

“I will personally be involved in the monitoring every day, and if I see any trader back on the streets, I will ensure they are arrested,” he said.

The Tamale MCE urged transport operators, particularly the ‘yellow yellow’ riders, to comply with regulations and relocate from the main streets to the taxi rank to continue their daily activities, to ensure that their activities do not cause vehicular traffic.

He also called on chiefs and stakeholders to support the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in maintaining a clean and orderly environment in Tamale.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale