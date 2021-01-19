Ghana Facing Breakdown In Covid-19 Protocols At Hospitals

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association has reported a breakdown of routine protocols at health facilities in Ghana.

According to the Association in a statement dated January 19, 2021, “measures that worked for is in the first and second quarter of the year 2020 such as pre-training, training, enhanced testing and contact tracing have been virtually abandoned in most health facilities.”

The Association made this in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.

Also, the Association majority of Ghanaians were not observing the Covid19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks at public places “which is a worrying trend because it exposes everyone to potentially picking up the virus from infected asymptotic persons.”

By Melvin Tarlue