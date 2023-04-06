Ghana Film & TV Crew Award Nominations Are Out

Nominations for the 2023 edition of the Ghana Film & TV Crew (GFTCA) Awards have been announced and several Ghanaian film crew members have got their names on the list.

The GFTCA is an annual award ceremony organised by the Film Crew Association of Ghana ( FICAG) to celebrate hard-working crew members as well as honour excellence in the film and television industry.

The 2023 award will be the second edition of the ceremony and it will come off on April 29, 2023, at the Snap Cinema in Accra.

Top film crew; Stephen Ekeso, Peter Avettey, Evander Kwame Agyeman & Lydia Gladys Ashitey have been nominated for the Overall Best Crew.

The Best Production Manager category also has hard-working crew members such as Gabriel Narh Addo, Saviour Kwaku Gatogo, Stephen Ekeso and Kwabena Copson in contention for their respective roles in films like; God Is African, Heroes of Africa, Ogbozo and Bruna,

Organisers say thousands of entries were made for this year’s nominations.

The Overall Best Crew category is the highest award to be judged by the jury, the film & television industry and the general public.

For many years, some of the crew who work tirelessly to bring great entertaining programmes and films on television have not been given the proper honour they deserve, hence the GFTC AWARDS.

The April 29 event is strictly by invitation and will start at 7pm with a red carpet ceremony.

Under the theme; “Celebrating The Unsung Heroes”, the 2023 GFTC Awards is supported by GH Media School, Footprint Entertainment and Epicwave Multimedia.

The rest of the nominees include Anthony Woode, Adjetey Anang, Jeffrey Nortey and Bill Asamoah competing for the Outstanding Actor of The Year Category for their roles in the films Johnny Sugar, Mother-In-Law, Mulika Khutam respectively. The best Costume and Wardrobe category had Gifty Mawuena Sassovi, Fauzia Yakubu, Mercy Turkson and Clara Asantwaa for the films, Kutham, Savannah, Mirage Sometimes In Yesterday.

Below is the full list of nominees;

BEST PRODUCTION MANAGER:

GABRIEL NARH ADDO – GOD IS AFRICAN

SAVIOUR KWAKU GATOGO – HEROES OF AFRICA

STEPHEN EKESO – OGBOZO

KWABENA BOAKYE COPSON – BRUNA

BEST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

AKWAKU JOSEPH OMAN – SEVSU

(CORNELIUS KPORHA(KOOSEY) – ALL OR NOTHING

PHILIP DONKOR – HEROES OF AFRICA

ENOCK LAMPTEY – WEIGH UP

OUTSTANDING ACTOR

ANTHONY WOODE – JOHNNY SUGAR

ADJETEY ANANG – MOTHER INLAW

JEFFERY NORTEY – MULIKA

BILL ASAMOAH – HEROES OF AFRICA

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS

GLORIA OSEI SARFO – ENO

ROSELYN NGISSAH – GOD IS AFRICAN

EMELIA BROBBEY – HEROES OF AFRICA

JESSICA WILLIAMS – WEIGH UP

BEST DIRECTOR

KOBI RANA – SAVANNAH

PASCAL AMANFO – GOD IS AFRICAN/ SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

FRANK GHARBIN – HEROES OF AFRICA

PHILL EFE BERNARD – KHUTAM

BEST DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY (D.O.P)

LEONARD ATAWUGEH KUBALE – SAVANNAH

WILLIAM NTIAMOAH SEFA & JAMES ASHIANOR -KHUTAM

EVANDER KWAME AGYEMAN – GOD IS AFRICAN

VINCENT KWAME BAFFOUR – HEROES OF AFRICA

BEST GAFFER

SYLVESTER OWUSU – SAVANNAH/KHUTAM

PHILIP OWUSU – HEROES OF AFRICA

ALBERT KWEKU KORANTENG – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

CHARLES APPIAH – MIRAGE

BEST EDITOR

AFRA MARLEY & RICHIE ATO IMBEAH – KHUTAM/SAVANNAH

WALKER BENTIL – HEROES OF AFRICA

KOBI OKYERE – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

MORTINO MOTON – GOD IS AFRICAN

BEST SCRIPT SUPERVISOR

ZUWERA MUSAH – KHUTAM

GIFTY SERWAA BONSU – HEROES OF AFRICA

RASAK SULAIMON – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

MARTHA OBODAI – SAVANNAH

BEST ART DIRECTOR

GODWIN MENSAH VEGAZ – KHUTAM/WOE TO MEN

NANA ADARKWA BOADI YIADOM – GOD IS AFRICAN

GODWIN TETTEY – MIRAGE

ANDY BOURREAU – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

BEST COSTUME/WARDROPE

GIFTY MAWUENA SOSSAVI – KHUTAM/WOE TO MEN

FAUZIA YAKUBU – SAVANNAH

MERCY TURKSON – MIRAGE

CLARA ASANTWAA – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

BEST MAKE-UP

PRICILLA HANSON MARTEKIE – OGBOZO

JENET KEBI – GOD IS AFRICAN

FORREAL JOE MENSAH – SAVANNAH/ HEROES OF AFRICA

GORDON GALOLO/BLESSING FRIDAY AKPAN –KHUTAM

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

ROBERT OCLOO – KUKESI

FELIX KAAL HAGOE – OGBOZO

MECHE FBH – CROSS

MARIAM MUSAH – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

BEST STORY/SCREENPLAY

FRANK GHARBIN – HEROES OF AFRICA

PASCAL AMANFO & BLESS FORTUNE – GOD IS AFRICAN/HIS LORDSHIP

RITICHIE WRITER & PASCAL AMANFO – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY

JEMILLA SULEMAN – SAVANNAH/KHUTAM

BEST LOCATION MANAGER

TONY RAMESH & BUMBA IBRAHIM – KHUTAM

LESLEY OSEI – MIRAGE

STEPHEN EKESO – OGBOZO

KING ALHASSAN & TONY RAMESH – SAVANNAH

BEST SOUND RECORDIST

MICHEL KPEGLO – KHUTAM/SAVANNAH

AKWASI ARHIN – HEROES OF AFRICA

PETER AVETTEY – HIS LORDSHIP

EZIEKEL BOATENG – OGBOZO

BEST SOUND SCORE

GEORGE SEDZRO – KHUTAM/OGBOZO

WALKER BENTIL – HEROES OF AFRICA

PRINCE AMUNI GBENGA – HIS LORDSHIP

HARRYSON MEE – GOD IS AFRICAN

BEST FILM

SAVANNAH

KUTHAM

HEROES OF AFRICA

GOD IS AFRICAN

TV CREW CATEGORIES:

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW TV CREW

UTV – ADEKYE NSROMA

ETV GHANA – FACT SHEET

JOY NEWS – PM EXPRESS

METRO TV – GOOD MORNING GHANA

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW TV CREW

UTV – UNITED SHOWBIZ

ETV GHANA – CAN YOU KARAOKE?

JOY PRIME – PRIME MORNING

XYZ TV – X ZONE

BEST REALITY SHOW

TV3 – GHANA MOST BEAUTIFUL

ATINKA TV – DI ASA

DGN – LOVE RIGHT

ADOM TV – NSROMA

BEST SPORTS SHOW

TV3 – SPORTS STATION

CITI TV – CITI SPORTS

JOY PRIME – SPORTS ZONE

MAX TV – GPL HEADQUARTERS

OVERALL BEST CREW

STEPHEN EKESO

PETER AVETTEY

EVANDER KWAME AGYEMAN

LYDIA GLADYS ASHITEY

By Francis Addo