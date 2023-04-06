Ghana Film & TV Crew Award Nominations Are Out

Nominations for the 2023 edition of the Ghana Film & TV Crew (GFTCA) Awards have been announced and several Ghanaian film crew members have got their names on the list.
The GFTCA is an annual award ceremony organised by the Film Crew Association of Ghana ( FICAG) to celebrate hard-working crew members as well as honour excellence in the film and television industry.
The 2023 award will be the second edition of the ceremony and it will come off on April 29, 2023, at the Snap Cinema in Accra.
Top film crew; Stephen Ekeso, Peter Avettey, Evander Kwame Agyeman & Lydia Gladys Ashitey have been nominated for the Overall Best Crew.
The Best Production Manager category also has hard-working crew members such as Gabriel Narh Addo, Saviour Kwaku Gatogo, Stephen Ekeso and Kwabena Copson in contention for their respective roles in films like; God Is African, Heroes of Africa, Ogbozo and Bruna,
Organisers say thousands of entries were made for this year’s nominations.
The Overall Best Crew category is the highest award to be judged by the jury, the film & television industry and the general public.
For many years, some of the crew who work tirelessly to bring great entertaining programmes and films on television have not been given the proper honour they deserve, hence the GFTC AWARDS.
The April 29 event is strictly by invitation and will start at 7pm with a red carpet ceremony.
Under the theme; “Celebrating The Unsung Heroes”, the 2023 GFTC Awards is supported by GH Media School, Footprint Entertainment and Epicwave Multimedia.
The rest of the nominees include Anthony Woode, Adjetey Anang, Jeffrey Nortey and Bill Asamoah competing for the Outstanding Actor of The Year Category for their roles in the films Johnny Sugar, Mother-In-Law, Mulika Khutam respectively. The best Costume and Wardrobe category had Gifty Mawuena Sassovi, Fauzia Yakubu, Mercy Turkson and Clara Asantwaa for the films, Kutham, Savannah, Mirage Sometimes In Yesterday.
Below is the full list of nominees;
BEST PRODUCTION MANAGER:
GABRIEL NARH ADDO – GOD IS AFRICAN
SAVIOUR KWAKU GATOGO – HEROES OF AFRICA
STEPHEN EKESO – OGBOZO
KWABENA BOAKYE COPSON – BRUNA
BEST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
AKWAKU JOSEPH OMAN – SEVSU
(CORNELIUS KPORHA(KOOSEY) – ALL OR NOTHING
PHILIP DONKOR – HEROES OF AFRICA
ENOCK LAMPTEY – WEIGH UP
OUTSTANDING ACTOR
ANTHONY WOODE – JOHNNY SUGAR
ADJETEY ANANG – MOTHER INLAW
JEFFERY NORTEY – MULIKA
BILL ASAMOAH – HEROES OF AFRICA
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS
GLORIA OSEI SARFO – ENO
ROSELYN NGISSAH – GOD IS AFRICAN
EMELIA BROBBEY – HEROES OF AFRICA
JESSICA WILLIAMS – WEIGH UP
BEST DIRECTOR
KOBI RANA – SAVANNAH
PASCAL AMANFO – GOD IS AFRICAN/ SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
FRANK GHARBIN – HEROES OF AFRICA
PHILL EFE BERNARD – KHUTAM
BEST DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY (D.O.P)
LEONARD ATAWUGEH KUBALE – SAVANNAH
WILLIAM NTIAMOAH SEFA & JAMES ASHIANOR -KHUTAM
EVANDER KWAME AGYEMAN – GOD IS AFRICAN
VINCENT KWAME BAFFOUR – HEROES OF AFRICA
BEST GAFFER
SYLVESTER OWUSU – SAVANNAH/KHUTAM
PHILIP OWUSU – HEROES OF AFRICA
ALBERT KWEKU KORANTENG – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
CHARLES APPIAH – MIRAGE
BEST EDITOR
AFRA MARLEY & RICHIE ATO IMBEAH – KHUTAM/SAVANNAH
WALKER BENTIL – HEROES OF AFRICA
KOBI OKYERE – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
MORTINO MOTON – GOD IS AFRICAN
BEST SCRIPT SUPERVISOR
ZUWERA MUSAH – KHUTAM
GIFTY SERWAA BONSU – HEROES OF AFRICA
RASAK SULAIMON – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
MARTHA OBODAI – SAVANNAH
BEST ART DIRECTOR
GODWIN MENSAH VEGAZ – KHUTAM/WOE TO MEN
NANA ADARKWA BOADI YIADOM – GOD IS AFRICAN
GODWIN TETTEY – MIRAGE
ANDY BOURREAU – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
BEST COSTUME/WARDROPE
GIFTY MAWUENA SOSSAVI – KHUTAM/WOE TO MEN
FAUZIA YAKUBU – SAVANNAH
MERCY TURKSON – MIRAGE
CLARA ASANTWAA – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
BEST MAKE-UP
PRICILLA HANSON MARTEKIE – OGBOZO
JENET KEBI – GOD IS AFRICAN
FORREAL JOE MENSAH – SAVANNAH/ HEROES OF AFRICA
GORDON GALOLO/BLESSING FRIDAY AKPAN –KHUTAM
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
ROBERT OCLOO – KUKESI
FELIX KAAL HAGOE – OGBOZO
MECHE FBH – CROSS
MARIAM MUSAH – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
BEST STORY/SCREENPLAY
FRANK GHARBIN – HEROES OF AFRICA
PASCAL AMANFO & BLESS FORTUNE – GOD IS AFRICAN/HIS LORDSHIP
RITICHIE WRITER & PASCAL AMANFO – SOMETIMES IN YESTERDAY
JEMILLA SULEMAN – SAVANNAH/KHUTAM
BEST LOCATION MANAGER
TONY RAMESH & BUMBA IBRAHIM – KHUTAM
LESLEY OSEI – MIRAGE
STEPHEN EKESO – OGBOZO
KING ALHASSAN & TONY RAMESH – SAVANNAH
BEST SOUND RECORDIST
MICHEL KPEGLO – KHUTAM/SAVANNAH
AKWASI ARHIN – HEROES OF AFRICA
PETER AVETTEY – HIS LORDSHIP
EZIEKEL BOATENG – OGBOZO
BEST SOUND SCORE
GEORGE SEDZRO – KHUTAM/OGBOZO
WALKER BENTIL – HEROES OF AFRICA
PRINCE AMUNI GBENGA – HIS LORDSHIP
HARRYSON MEE – GOD IS AFRICAN
BEST FILM
SAVANNAH
KUTHAM
HEROES OF AFRICA
GOD IS AFRICAN
TV CREW CATEGORIES:
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW TV CREW
UTV – ADEKYE NSROMA
ETV GHANA – FACT SHEET
JOY NEWS – PM EXPRESS
METRO TV – GOOD MORNING GHANA
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW TV CREW
UTV – UNITED SHOWBIZ
ETV GHANA – CAN YOU KARAOKE?
JOY PRIME – PRIME MORNING
XYZ TV – X ZONE
BEST REALITY SHOW
TV3 – GHANA MOST BEAUTIFUL
ATINKA TV – DI ASA
DGN – LOVE RIGHT
ADOM TV – NSROMA
BEST SPORTS SHOW
TV3 – SPORTS STATION
CITI TV – CITI SPORTS
JOY PRIME – SPORTS ZONE
MAX TV – GPL HEADQUARTERS
OVERALL BEST CREW
STEPHEN EKESO
PETER AVETTEY
EVANDER KWAME AGYEMAN
LYDIA GLADYS ASHITEY
