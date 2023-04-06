Nigel Gaisie Runs To Court Over Sex Allegation

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sued Accra Fm presenter, Nana Romeo otherwise called Abdul Karim at the High Court, Amasaman over an allegation that the man of God slept with his girlfriend.

The prophet announced the lawsuit when he shared the writ on his Facebook on Wednesday and warned media houses who have been reproducing Romeo’s allegation about him.

He wrote: “…No long talk this time, if you say/write or reproduce any silly or false stuff about me, I will test the law because I am educated, I don’t have the time for social media exchanges. Am too refined for that *Enough of the falsehoods against my person and ministry…”

He added that “The prophetic and prophets in Ghana will never go down, the agents of darkness will be put at their right places.”

Nana Romeo made his allegation when he appeared on Restoration, a gospel show hosted by Stacy Amoateng.

He was asked about what memories hurt him the most before he made the allegation. According to him, ‘Nigel Gaisie allegedly had an affair with his girlfriend although the preacher knew they were dating.’

But the prophet described the claim as falsehood.

He also sued Stancy Amoateng aside from Romeo.