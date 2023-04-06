NDC Probes John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah Nomination Forms

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is investigating nomination forms of all three parliamentary aspirants in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency over alleged discrepancies.

The three are John Setor Dumelo, defeated parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the 2020 election who is facing stiff competition from his friend, Fred Nuamah, and one other person, Moses Barfi Acheampong

Though the three aspirants of the NDC have filed their nomination forms but the party said it has detected some anomalies with the forms hence putting the vetting of the aspirants on hold until further notice.

NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, a member of the regional vetting committee, told the media that “The issue is about the filing. There were some challenges filing on the last day and we are looking at the documentations because the filing was done online and the online filing has certain features on the documents and if you look at the three candidates there’s some form of anomalies although they claim to have gone through the process.

“So, our national leadership is investigating the mater so that they will, in turn, give us a true state of affairs.

It is however unclear when the three aspirants will be vetted as the exercise ended nationwide yesterday Wednesday, April 5.

The three were scheduled to be vetted last Monday but the discrepancies had delayed the vetting which might see them vetted at the national office to take part in the primaries on Saturday, May 13.

By Vincent Kubi