‘Ghana Goes Green’ Recycling ceremony Initiative Takes Off April

Italian manufacturing giant, Eurven Srl, has partnered with BG Baidoo Global Ltd to introduce cutting-edge recycling technology to Ghana in April 2025.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Ghana Goes Green,’ aims to redefine sustainability and environmental responsibility in the country.

As part of the project, Eurven Srl’s innovative waste compactors and recycling systems will be implemented across key public spaces, supermarkets, shopping centers, and other high-traffic areas in the country.

These machines, already in operation in Italy and across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, collect, compact, and reward users for recycling PET bottles, cans, and other packaging materials.

Executive Management of BG Baidoo Global Ltd, led by President of BG Baidoo Global Ltd, Brian Bismark Baidoo, Head of Cooperate Affairs, Nana Yaw Kwakye-Boadu, and Executive Director, Isaac Kwofei Sagoe, paid a courtesy call to the Chief Director of the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry in Accra to discuss the project’s implementation.

The Chief Director, Amin Abdul-Rahaman expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that it aligns with Ghana’s vision for a cleaner, greener environment.

He emphasized the need for further deliberations to foster a sustainable collaboration.

Mr. Baidoo highlighted the transformative potential of the Green Revolution Project in Africa.

“Ghana is poised to lead the way in adopting green technology and sustainable practices. This project will not only benefit our environment but also create opportunities for economic growth and job creation.”

The commissioning and launch of the Green Revolution Project in Ghana are scheduled for April 2025.

The event will mark the official introduction of Eurven Srl’s cutting-edge recycling technology and green initiatives to the African continent, setting a precedent for other African countries.

President of Eurven Srl, Carlo Alberto Baesso, expressed readiness in coming to Ghana with his team to work hand in hand with the local government and the private sector.

Ghana’s selection as the first African country for this initiative underscores the nation’s commitment to sustainable development. With a growing population and increasing urbanization, the need for effective waste management solutions has never been more urgent.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke