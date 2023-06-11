Ghana Has Business Potential …GROHE Top Official

Some of the journalists inspecting latest GROHE products in Lisbon

GHANA HAS been described as a country with strong potential for legitimate businesses to flourish to the mutual benefit of the business owners and Ghanaians in general.

Gita Ghaemmaghami, Leader, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, MENA, LIXIL EMENA, making the observation, stated categorically that GROHE, feels so proud to operate in Ghana.

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has been operating in Ghana for sometime now. Scores of Ghanaians have experienced their quality products, so far.

Gita Ghaemmaghami noted that GROHEs penetration into their Ghanaian market has been smooth, pointing out that the top brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings cherish their presence in Ghana.

She was speaking to the DAILY GUIDE when journalists from Europe, Middle East, North and West Africa (EMENA) visited the GROHEs Experience Center and Brand Space in Lisbon, Portugal on a tour.

Significantly, GROHE is widely known for believing in sustainability. The top company therefore opened its doors to some selected journalists to, at-first-hand, assess how GROHE manufacture their products.

On his part, Timo Kurz of LIXIL EMENA, stated emphatically that GROHE has a strong policy of producing high quality and durable products for all the markets that they operate in across the globe.

According to him, GROHE doesn’t see a particular market as being superior to others, saying that “Whether the European, Africa or the Middle East markets, we maintain the same high quality standards”.

He, however, explained that GROHE always take their time to research about the climate and weather of each of their markets across the globe before they produce products that would best fit in that particular zone.

Photis Eliades, LIXIL EMENA, also disclosed that the main focus of GROHE is to produce “Consumer centered products so the customer will always be happy to use our unique and quality products”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Lisbon, Portugal