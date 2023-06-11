Why US-Based Ghanaian Killed Himself After Shooting Wife

An audio recording detailing why a US-based Ghanaian chief tragically shot himself after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident had surfaced on social media.

The deceased, identified as Michael Amoako, 49 years left behind an audio recording detailing his reasons for the attempted murder and subsequent suicide.

In the recording shared by Kofi TV, Amoako accused his wife, Harriet Yaa Gyamfua, 50 years of wanting to leave him to marry her former boyfriend in Ghana believed to be a footballer.

He directed his family to ship his properties and body back to Ghana following his death and provided instructions for his funeral.

“Hello Awura, I am sending you this audio, I leave my house to you, pass it on to Nhyira. This morning Yaa has told me that when she returned to Ghana with her mother she planned marriage with Emmanuel Duah, they have been in a relationship for a long time, he takes care of her and that she can’t be with me any longer. She is just a friend to me; it is Emmanuel Duah who is her husband from day one. For me I only helped her to come abroad and we happen to have four children, however that does not make me her husband. So she is going to use her papers to bring Emmanuel Duah to America. That is what she told me and because of that I didn’t go to work,” the deceased said.

He added “Call Nana Bonsu to call Isaac so they will ship my things to Ghana. I’ve sent you the phone number of an agent, contact him for directions on the shipping. I have some of the things in the basement and I also have a kiosk in the backyard filled with goods. There is a motorbike I’ve dismantled with the spare parts in the backyard. I also have another motorbike which I have dismantled and kept the parts in a bag, I did so to avoid paying duty so fix it when you receive them. This is goodbye at this juncture, make sure you bring my body back to Ghana. Put me beside Brother Adjei. I leave you with God, don’t blame me, blame the woman for treating me this way. I can’t work for someone else to reap the fruits so goodbye, we will meet someday.”

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Glendon Road in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 10:36pm. Amoako tragically lost his life at the scene, while his wife sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case, and neighbors of the couple have expressed shock and regret over the tragic loss of life.

By Vincent Kubi