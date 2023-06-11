I’m Focus, Unperturbed Over NDC Attacks- Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that he will not be provoked or angered by the attacks of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on him.

According to the Vice President, he will remain focused on achieving results for the government and the country.

Speaking at NPP Women’s Conference in the United Kingdom, Dr Bawumia said the NDC has gained notoriety for condemning government initiatives without any basis, largely because they do not believe in the possibilities and the prospects of the initiatives undertaken by the government.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted the many unprecedented initiatives that the government has undertaken since assuming office in 2017.

“When you try to move the country forward with new ideas, they mask their ignorance by mocking you, ridiculing you and calling you a liar. But in the process, they only expose their lack of understanding of the issues. My response to them is to stay focused, not get angry but rather make it happen! That is the best victory you can have over the naysayers! Make what they think is impossible possible,” he said.

He pointed to the digitisation of the economy and the introduction of social intervention programmes such as the Free Senior High School as just a few of the examples of the government’s transformational policy initiatives.

Furthermore, Dr Bawumia dismissed claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have no message to convince the electorate in the next elections.

He charged members of the party to work hard towards achieving more and to continue implementing problem-solving policy initiatives for the benefit of the Ghanaian citizens.

Dr Bawumia who is seeking to lead the NPP as flagbearer in the 2024 elections said “It is important to note that many of the transformational policy initiatives that we have introduced since 2017 are being done for the first time since independence and most have benefited women! What is interesting is that because many of them have not been done before, many people shackled by a mindset of impossibility have argued that they are not possible, but we made them possible,” he indicated.

Dr Bawumia charged members of the party to dismiss assertions that the party would have no message to convince the electorate in the next elections.

“Let nobody tell you that we don’t have a message for 2024! I must hasten to add that this does not mean we have done everything we intended to do or ought to have done. There is clearly a lot more to do and we will work hard to do more.”

By Vincent Kubi