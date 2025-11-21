Ghana In Pot 4 For World Cup Draw

Blacks Star starting 11

GHANA HAS been placed in Pot 4 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw which would be held in the United States of America.

The draw which is scheduled for December 5, 2025, in Washington DC, would determine the group-stage games for the 48-team tournament.

Ghana secured qualification for the World Cup which would be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and is part of the 40 teams that have already secured a spot for the world showpiece.

Eight (8) more teams would be joining later via the European and the inter-confederation playoff in March next year.

The top-seeded teams for the December 5 World Cup tournament draw, including Germany were set Wednesday when FIFA published new rankings the day after four continents completed qualifying.

Co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico will be joined in the Pot 1 seeds by top-ranked Spain, defending champions Argentina, France, England, Portugal, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Pot 2 includes Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Senegal, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3 is made up of Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4 contains Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, New Zealand, Haiti, four teams from the UEFA playoff and two teams from the Intercontinental Play-off.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak