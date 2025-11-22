Chinese Rubber Factory in Weija Engulfed in Flames

A rubber-producing factory located at Weija Junction, behind The Heaven Way International Church, owned by disgruntled Minister Evangelist Patricia (Mama Pat), is currently in flames.

The factory is known for producing plastic bowls and other items, and caught fire in the early hours of today.

Ghana National Fire Service officials are fighting the fire to prevent it from spreading.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not known. Meanwhile, fire service officials stated that all the adjoining buildings have been cooled, preventing further spread to other properties. One firefighter has sustained an ear injury while attempting to help contain the outbreak.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke