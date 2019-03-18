Ghana, India Exim Bank Agree On $180m Deals

GOVERNMENT and the Exim Bank of India have reached an agreement for an amount of $150 million to finance and strengthen agricultural mechanization services in Ghana.

They have also agreed on an additional $30 million facility for the Yendi Water Project.

According to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the signing for both projects would in April.

The agreements were reached when Mahamadu Bawumia showcased to the Indian Business Community, the numerous business opportunities available in Ghana.

That was when he interacted with the Indian Investor Community at a forum dubbed: ‘Ghana Investment Opportunities.’

The forum was held on Monday, March 18, 2019 in New Delhi, India, on the sidelines of the ongoing 14th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Partnership Project.

Commenting on the forum, the Vice President said “I took the opportunity, together with the key stakeholders in Ghana’s investment drive, to showcase the Ghana Project and what Government is doing to create an investor-friendly environment conducive for business to thrive.”

Leaders of Indian-owned companies already operating in Ghana also took the opportunity to tell the Ghana story, while providing crucial feedback on ways to make the business environment even better.

BY Melvin Tarlue