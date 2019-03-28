Ghana Is 4th Top Summer Destination For 2019

GHANA HAS placed fourth in the top 10 trending summer destinations for 2019.

The world’s leading search engine for holiday homes, HomeToGo made this known in its latest publication.

The publication contains recommendations for British travellers on where to visit for summer.

According to the publication sighted by DGN Online, “many Brits are heading off the beaten track for beach holidays this year, and Ghana’s stunning, unspoiled tropical beaches make it a top choice.”

It added that “near the coast, the bustling capital city of Accra has a thriving art, dance and theatre scene. Street food is a huge part of Ghanaian cuisine, so exploring Accra’s food stalls and markets is a can’t-miss experience! Head inland, and you’ll find even more beautiful natural scenery, including the Kakum National Park, home to hundreds of species of butterflies and birds.”

Occupying the number one spot on the list is Bora Bora, followed by Maldives and Madagascar.

West Cork sits fifth on the list, with impoverished Zimbabwe taking the sixth slot and Miami Beach taking hold of the seventh position.

Toronto, Slovakia and Belize were localized in the bottom three.

BY Melvin Tarlue