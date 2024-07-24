‘Ghana Lagging Behind UHC Target’

Pastor Edward K. Duodu in a group photograph with participants

Ghana is failing to make progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) since access to medical care remains vague for many of the citizenry, according to the Deputy Director of Clinical Care, Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, Dr. Rita Larsen-Reindorf.

“We say health for all by 2030, but we are far from it. It has taken us 21 years to double our coverage. We moved from 24% in 2000 to around 48% in 2021. This means that the formal health system cannot work alone. We need everyone on board,” she said.

She was speaking at the launch of the Medical Missions under the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), an interdenominational event organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministries (DCLM), in conjunction with the Christian community in Ghana.

The medical outreach is a four-day event that would see thousands of residents, including prison inmates, receive various health care services.

The medical missions will comprise of a primary care consultation, eye and dental care, mental health support, maternal and child care, medication dispensing, ENT, counseling and surgical services.

National Overseer, DCLM Ghana, Pastor Edward K. Duodu, said the outreach is not just a medical mission, but an expression of their collective commitment to the well-being of the citizenry.

“We are embarking on a noble endeavour: a medical mission that transcends borders, bringing together medical professionals from Nigeria, Bulgaria, Germany, United Kingdom, United States; and from the body of Christ in Ghana to offer free services to the public. This is a testament to the spirit of unity and the boundless compassion that binds us together under the banner of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi,” he reiterated.

He commended the support of the local authorities, and volunteers who have come to make the outreach a reality.

Senior Medical Officer at the Agogo Presby Hospital, Dr. Samuel Adjei, explained the outreach will not only meet the health needs of the people but also their spiritual concerns.

“We’ll have the opportunity not to only provide medical needs but also counsel them spiritually to ensure the next stage of their life is better,” he said.

The International Coordinator of the GCK Medical Missions, Dr. Jeremiah Ayeni, stated that the goal of GCK is to make a lasting impact on lives and communities devastated by health challenges, hunger and poverty.

FROM David Afum-Kumasi