Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe Postponed

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the event

The much anticipated Ghana Music and Arts Awards Europe (GMAAE) 2019 which was originally scheduled for October 26, 2019, has been postponed to November 16, the organizers have announced.

The event which is the first of its kind is being organized to reward Ghanaian entertainers living in Europe who have made impact on both the local and international music scenes.

The maiden edition which will be hosted in Amsterdam at the M&M Plaza is on the theme: ‘celebrating rich Ghanaian culture and tourism’.

The organizers attributed the reason for the postponement mainly to the refusal of visas of some of the musicians billed to perform at the event, some of the media personnel and other personalities billed to play various roles on the day of the event.

“We hope by this extension most of the musicians and media personnel would have enough time to submit their applications for visas. It will also give the embassy accurate time to work on all the visa applications,” Ebenezer Frimpong Amoako, President of GMAAE said.

According to him, a number of music stakeholders in Ghana and Europe as well as some of the international artistes have been invited to grace the event.