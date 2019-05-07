Ghana Needs To Move Beyond Palm Oil Soup – Minister

Palm Nut Soup

TRADE AND Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, has urged Ghana to diversify its cash crops such as cocoa and palm nuts.

He says while Malaysia was adding value to its palm nuts for instance, largely what Ghana was doing with its palm nuts was to prepare palm soup, urging that “we need to move beyond palm nut soup.”

On diversification of the economy, he stated that “cocoa has served Ghana but we need to be able move beyond that.”

He called for deliberate efforts to ensure economic growth and diversification.

Mr. Kyeremanteng was addressing journalists at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue